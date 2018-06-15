Former home of Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman seeks $7 million in Little Holmby

The Holmby Hills estate where Jane Wyman and Ronald Reagan lived during their marriage has come on the market in Little Holmby for $7 million. It is the first time the stately two-story has been for sale in more than half a century, records show.
The Colonial Revival-style house, which cost $12,800 to build in 1938, was owned by Wyman and Reagan during the 1940s, records show. Following their divorce in 1949, the property was deeded to Wyman, who continued to reside there during and after her fourth marriage to composer Frederick Karger in 1952, according to The Times’ archives.
Designed by noted architect Paul R. Williams, the home is set up for small- and large-scale entertaining. Living spaces include a grand oval-shaped foyer, a reception hall, a vaulted-ceiling living room and a formal dining room. In the family room, there is a wet bar.
The master suite takes up an entire wing on the second floor. A total of five bedrooms and six bathrooms lie within 6,153 square feet of interior space.
Outside, the roughly half-acre site features formal gardens, a swimming pool and a pavilion with a fireplace. A horseshoe drive sits off the wide front of the home.
Christophe Choo and Joyce Essex of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.
Wyman, who died in 2007 at 90, was known for her roles in “Public Wedding” (1937), “Brother Rat” (1938), which also starred Reagan, and “Magnificent Obsession” (1954). Her work in 1948’s “Johnny Belinda” won her an Oscar for Best Actress.
Reagan, who died in 2004 at 93, dabbled in film and television before becoming the governor of California in 1967. He was elected as the nation’s 40th president in 1980 and served two terms.