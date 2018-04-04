Rooney Mara reintroduces her restored Midcentury home in Los Feliz at $3.45 million

Academy Award-nominated actress Rooney Mara has her sleek Midcentury Modern home in Los Feliz back on the market for $3.45 million, a $350,000 reduction in price from when it was first offered for sale last year.
Records show the "Carol" star picked up the 1960s residence through a trust three years ago for $2.9 million.
Steel and glass combine to fill the open floor plan, which holds a wall of windows that draws in city and ocean views. The kitchen features teal-hued cabinetry and an island topped with stainless steel. Clerestory windows further the clean, modernist vibe.
Sliding glass doors open to a spacious terrace that overlooks the tiered backyard.
The 2,340-square-foot floor plan is completed by two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland and J.R. Davidson of Keller Williams Realty are the listing agents.
Mara, 32, received Oscar nominations for her roles in "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" (2011) and "Carol" (2015). Later this year, she's set to star in the biblical drama "Mary Magdalene" alongside her boyfriend, Joaquin Phoenix.
