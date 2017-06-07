MMA fighter Royce Gracie sells Torrance home for over the asking price

After sparring with potential buyers for the better part of two months, mixed martial arts fighter Royce Gracie has sold his home in Torrance for $1.61 million. That’s $15,000 above the asking price and roughly $1.2 million more than what Gracie paid for the South Bay property in 1995.
Built in 1949 and since remodeled, the single-story house has beamed ceilings, refinished hardwood floors and a fireplace in the family room. Skylights and walls of windows bring natural light into the living spaces.
A total of three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms lie within nearly 2,300 square feet of interior space. The kitchen has been updated with a tiled backsplash and Carrara marble countertops.
Patios and sitting areas create additional living space outdoors. Formal landscaping, a swimming pool and a 400-square-foot pool house make up the grounds.
Alejandro Abad of Palm Realty Boutique was the listing agent. Charles Raine of RE/MAX Estate Properties repped the buyer.
Gracie, 50, rose to fame in Ultimate Fighting Championship the 1990s, winning the UFC 1, UFC 2 and UFC 4 tournaments. The Brazilian jujitsu practitioner was inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame in 2003.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Sale of Tom Hanks' homes in Pacific Palisades is a wrap at $17.5 million
Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins unloads Beverly Hills home for $3.9 million
Beverly D’Angelo is ready to part with her 1920s Spanish-style Beverly Hills
Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan wraps up a quick home sale in Sherman Oaks