Former Nickelodeon President Russell Hicks premieres Spanish classic in Toluca Lake

Russell Hicks, who stepped down as president of content development and production at Nickelodeon two years ago, has put a $5.5-million price tag on his Spanish-style home in Toluca Lake.
Called the Klump Estate for its builder, Toluca Lake pioneer William Klump, the 1920s property weds period details with modern furnishings. Wrought-iron rails fill the foyer, and custom beamed ceilings top numerous nooks and crannies throughout the interior.
Within 6,425 square feet of interior are a formal living room, a dining room, a library, a loft and a wine cellar. The kitchen, which has a center island, is awash in Italian marble.
A Calco tile-lined fireplace — one of four in the home — anchors the 1,000-square-foot master suite, which overlooks a backyard with a saltwater pool and spa. In total, there are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.
During his tenure with Nickelodeon, which spanned nearly two decades, Hicks oversaw development and production for Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite, Nick Jr., TeenNick and Nicktoons, including the hit shows “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “Dora the Explorer.”
This summer, he co-founded Curiosity Ink Media, a company focused on the production of wholesome live-action, virtual reality and animation programs for young adults.
Paul Wylie and Richard Albert of LAMERICA Real Estate hold the listing.