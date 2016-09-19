Comic Russell Peters puts his Malibu home up for sale at $11.95 million

Comedian and actor Russell Peters is ready to part with another of his Los Angeles-area homes. After listing his house in Studio City for sale earlier this year, Peters has put his estate on more than an acre in Malibu on the market for $11.95 million.

Remodeled and expanded a year ago, the two-story home offers a sizeable 10,000 square feet of living space with a total of nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Among amenities of note are a contemporary kitchen with an oversized island, a family room with a marble-topped wet bar, a gym and a 10-seat home theater. The master suite, with his and hers vanities and a sauna, opens to a wrap-around patio with a view of the grounds.

On the main level, walls of glass slide to reveal a stone-lined patio, fire pit and newly added swimming pool.

A large motor court with parking for as many 15 vehicles sits at the end of the gated driveway.

Peters bought the house two years ago for $4.725 million, records show.

Desiree Zuckerman of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.

The 45-year-old Peters has produced a number of comedy specials including “Outsourced” and, more recently, “Notorious.” Among his film credits is “Source Code” (2011) and “Chef” (2014).

He voiced the character Rocky the Rhino in “The Jungle Book” this year.

Peters’ other home, a renovated Mediterranean on about half an acre in Studio City, is currently listed at $2.799 million.

