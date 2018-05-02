NFL linebacker Ryan Kerrigan shells out $4 million for Newport Beach home

Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan has found a nice place to spend the off-season.
The three-time Pro Bowler last month paid $4 million for a Cape Cod-inspired home in Newport Beach, records show.
Custom built in 2016, the three-story spot opens up to 3,100 square feet of living space fit for a home by the ocean. A white-and-navy color palate adds flair throughout the interior, including airy living spaces and the four bedrooms.
Custom millwork, stone surfaces and copper finishes create visual interest on the main floor, which houses a living room, a dining area and a center-island kitchen. A sweeping staircase leads up to the master suite, where a domed lounge sits under a chandelier. Doors lead from the master bedroom to a private balcony.
On the third floor, there's a family room adjoined to a rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen. If the stairs are too much of a climb, an elevator serves all three floors.
The home first hit the market in September for $4.175 million, Multiple Listing Service records show.
Kerrigan, 29, was a unanimous All-American at Purdue before being selected by the Redskins in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Through seven seasons, he's recorded 386 tackles and 22 forced fumbles. He is entering the third year of a five-year, $57.5-million extension he signed in 2015.
Tara Shapiro of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty was the listing agent, according to the MLS. Alivia Williams of Compass represented Kerrigan.
