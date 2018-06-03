Sammy Sosa’s old mansion in Florida’s Golden Beach is ready to field offers

In Florida’s Golden Beach, the former oceanfront estate of power-hitting baseball great Sammy Sosa has hit the market for $15.95 million.
Sosa, the 1998 National League Most Valuable Player, bought the lavish mansion in 2013 and sold it three years later for $9.15 million, property records show.
Clean lines and expansive living spaces bring a contemporary feel to the 9,522-square-foot interior. Wood finishes interrupt the crisp white floor plan, coating the winding staircase and accenting the kitchen and dining room areas.
In the voluminous great room, a wall of glass unfolds to a spacious pool and patio. Past that, palm trees line a path to 75 feet of ocean frontage.
A pair of balconies take in the scene from above, one of which attaches to the posh master suite. There are a total of seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.
Chad Carroll of Douglas Elliman is the listing agent.
Sosa, a native of the Dominican Republic, retired in 2009 after an iconic career that saw him hit 609 home runs, good for second all-time among foreign-born players. He made seven All-Star teams across 18 seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers.