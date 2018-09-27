Palos Verdes Estates pad was once a home court to former Laker Sasha Vujacic

The former home of onetime Laker Sasha Vujacic is coming off the bench in Palos Verdes Estates. Complete with a swimming pool and full-size basketball court, the Mediterranean-style estate has come on the market at $2.88 million.
Vujacic, a two-time NBA champion with the Lakers, bought the place in 2005 for about $1.83 million. He sold it eight years later for $2.45 million, real estate records show.
Through a gated courtyard flanked by flowers, the one-story home enters to an open floor plan lined with honeycomb-patterned tile. Chandeliers top the dining area and living room, a dramatic space with a brick fireplace under vaulted ceilings.
A second fireplace finished in marble is found in the family room, which also includes paneled walls and a wet bar. Granite countertops and a stone backsplash highlight the eat-in kitchen.
In 4,048 square feet, there are four bedrooms and 3.25 bathrooms, including a master suite with direct access to the back patio. The half-acre grounds are completed by a blue-tile fountain and a grassy lawn with fruit trees.
Stephen Haw of Keller Williams Palos Verdes holds the listing.
Vujacic, also known as “the Machine,” is a native of Slovenia. He was drafted by the Lakers in 2004 and played seven seasons with the squad in addition to stints with the Nets, Clippers and Knicks.
More recently, he led Italian basketball team Fiat Torino to the 2018 Italian Basketball Cup championship.