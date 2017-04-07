Wizards coach Scott Brooks sells Corona del Mar home for $2.35 million

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks has wrapped up some business away from the court, selling his home in Corona del Mar for $2.35 million.

The two-story home on a cul-de-sac came up for sale in February for $2.6 million and sold in about two months. Brooks bought the house in 2010 for $1.625 million, public records show.

Built in 1969 and since updated, the home has 2,660 square feet of living space that includes a family room, an eat-in kitchen, a sunken living room, four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Vaulted and beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and custom built-ins are among the appointments. There are two fireplaces.

The four-bedroom home in Corona del Mar features vaulted and beamed ceilings, a two-story foyer and a swimming pool. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

French doors in the common areas leads to a grassy backyard with a swimming pool. Also on the grounds is a trellis-topped patio and an outdoor kitchen. The pool is lined with blue tilework.

In February, based on 16 sales, the median sales price single-family homes in the area was $2.55 million, a 3.8% increase year over year according to CoreLogic.

Chris Valli of Surterre Properties was the listing agent. Mary Golding of HOM Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

Brooks, 51, attended UC Irvine from 1985 to 1987. The former guard went undrafted but carved out a 10-year playing career with the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets, among others.

As a coach, Brooks piloted the Oklahoma City Thunder to five playoff appearances in seven seasons, winning NBA Coach of the Year honors in 2010. He is in his first season with the Wizards.

