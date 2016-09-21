'Crazy Heart' director Scott Cooper sells his home in Brentwood

Writer-director-producer Scott Cooper of “Crazy Heart” fame has called it a wrap in Brentwood, selling his gated home in the lower Mandeville Canyon area for $3.625 million.

The single-story home, built in 1961 and since updated, features such Midcentury staples as a centerpiece fireplace, tongue-and-groove ceilings and exposed beams. In the step-down living room, three walls of glass take in a courtyard garden.

Also within some 3,300 square feet of interiors are a den/library with a fireplace, a breakfast area and an updated kitchen with a stainless steel range. The master suite has another fireplace. There are a total of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

The single-story contemporary, built in 1961, is in the Mandeville Canyon area of Brentwood. (Jun Tang) (Jun Tang)

Outdoors, lush gardens surround a flagstone patio and a swimming pool and spa.

Cooper bought the house four years ago from Courtney Wagner, the daughter of Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner, for $1.8 million, records show.

Jeeb O’Reilly and Tori Barnao of Compass were the listing agents. Max Nelson of The Agency represented the buyer.

The 46-year-old Cooper’s credits include “Black Mass” (2015) and “Out of the Furnace” (2013). He is writing and directing the upcoming frontier drama film “Hostiles,” which is set to star Christian Bale.

