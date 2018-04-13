Scott Disick expands his keep in Hidden Hills

A traditional-style home has caught Scott Disick's eye in Hidden Hills, the guard-gated community where the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" personality and many in the reality TV family have plenty of real estate history.
Disick bought the recently renovated estate for $3.235 million, or $140,000 less than the asking price, property records show.
Wrought ironwork, hardwood floors and crown molding fill the nearly 5,000-square-foot floor plan. A dual-sided, floor-to-ceiling fireplace is the star of the show on the main floor, connecting the living and family rooms. Vaulted ceilings give the living areas a voluminous feel.
Other highlights include a billiards room and a wet bar. The master suite, one of five bedrooms, features a stone fireplace and built-in wine refrigerator.
Out back, a spacious patio surrounds a pool and spa. The one-acre grounds are completed by a sports court.
Alex Galuz of Crescent Realty Corp. held the listing. Andre Manoukian of JohnHart Real Estate represented the buyer.
Late last year, Disick opened up his Cape Cod-style spot for rent in Hidden Hills. Many in the Kardashian clan own homes in the community.
Disick, 34, is best known for his on-and-off relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. He also starred in his own series called "Lord Disick: Lifestyles of a Lord."
Twitter: @jflem94
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY: