New Rams coach Sean McVay snaps up Encino contemporary for $2.7 million

Sean McVay, the new head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, has bought a home in Encino for $2.71 million.

Set on a corner lot, the contemporary-style home was designed for indoor-outdoor entertaining and features pocketing glass doors, a swimming pool and a covered patio. A row of built-in benches lines a pavilion above the swimming pool.

The contemporary-style home in Encino features an open floor plan, wide-plank floors and pocketing glass doors.

Inside, the roughly 4,700 square feet of open-concept living space includes a chef’s kitchen with an eight-foot-long island, a great room, a dining room, six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The master suite, with two walk-in closets and a sitting area, takes in canyon and mountain views.

There’s also a three-car garage.

The house was listed at $2.749 million prior to the sale, records show.

Andrew Spitz and Harriet Cameron of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties were the listing agents. Josh and Matthew Altman, the Altman brothers of Douglas Elliman, represented McVay.

McVay in January became the youngest head coach in NFL history when he was hired by the Rams. The 31-year-old previously spent seven seasons with the Washington Redskins as the tight ends coach and, more recently, the offensive coordinator.

