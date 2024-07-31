Tyler Higbee’s stories about Rams lured Colby Parkinson, who is back home at tight end

During four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, tight end Colby Parkinson watched the Rams offense from afar.

He saw coach Sean McVay’s innovative schemes. He observed tight end Tyler Higbee, who he had trained with during a few offseasons, thrive.

So when Parkinson became a free agent, the Rams were a natural landing spot for the Simi Valley native and former Westlake Village Oaks Christian High standout.

“It’s really cool to see from the inside-out now what I’ve admired for a long time now from the outside looking in,” Parkinson said Wednesday after a jog-through at Loyola Marymount. “Seeing the work ethic, seeing how Sean runs things — it’s amazing and it’s a blessing to be here.”

Higbee, an eight-year veteran, is recovering from a knee injury suffered in a wild-card playoff defeat at Detroit last season. He is present in meetings and helping on the sideline, but he is not practicing and not expected to return until mid–to-late season.

That made signing or drafting a tight end a priority for a Rams team that finished with a better-than-expected 10-7 record in 2023.

In each of the last two seasons, Parkinson caught 25 passes, two for touchdowns.

As he surveyed the free-agent landscape, Parkinson eyed the Rams and noted what Higbee had said in the past about the Rams’ environment.

“I had gotten to know him pretty well and heard his take on the Rams and how they run things,” Parkinson said. “So I knew his stance on it, and it was a very positive one, so that definitely helped.”

Parkinson signed a three-year contract with the Rams that includes $15.5 million in guarantees, according to Overthecap.com.

With Higbee sidelined, Parkinson, 25, is the most experienced player in a position group that includes second-year pro Davis Allen and fourth-year pro Hunter Long, both of whom learned the Rams offense last season.

Allen caught 10 passes, one for a touchdown. Long did not have a reception in four games.

“We all have very high expectations for ourselves,” Parkinson said. “None of us are run-game, pass-game only guys. So I think that lends itself to pushing each other and helping each other.”

During offseason workouts, Parkinson acclimated to the Rams’ offense and showed his skills during organized-team activities. He continued to impress during the first few workouts of training camp.

But this week marked the first time Rams coaches got to see the 6-foot, 7-inch, 265-pound Parkinson perform in pads.

“He’s had his best two days,” offensive coordinator Mike Lafleur said Wednesday. “He’s a long, strong sturdy individual. ... He’s a good-sized dude and he’s got great athleticism. He can handle those edges.”

Parkinson is intent on showing that he can be a “three-down” tight end who can excel in passing and running situations.

He played in Seattle with quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Geno Smith. Now he is catching passes from Matthew Stafford, a 16th-year pro.

“His knowledge of the game is amazing,” Parkinson said. “And being able to be around him makes me a better player, and a better student of the game.”

Etc.

Starting left guard Jonah Jackson did not practice because of a shoulder injury suffered Tuesday. McVay, who was not scheduled to meet with reporters Wednesday, is expected to address the situation Thursday. .... Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson remains sidelined because of an ankle injury suffered Monday. ... Right tackle Rob Havenstein and receiver Cooper Kupp were given rest days. ... The Rams practice Thursday and will be off Friday.