Serena Williams serves up a golf course lot in Florida for $6.5 million

Fresh off of finding a new home court in the Los Angeles area, tennis star Serena Williams has put a sizable parcel in Jupiter, Fla., up for for sale at $6.5 million.

Found within the Bear’s Club, a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course development, the lot is “extremely private,” according to the listing, and measures about 2.4 acres, 1.8 acres of which is developable.

Lawns, palms and mature trees fill the grounds.

Realtor.com The roughly 2.4-acre parcel lies within the Bear's Club golf community in Jupiter, Fla. The roughly 2.4-acre parcel lies within the Bear's Club golf community in Jupiter, Fla. (Realtor.com)

The Bear’s Club is comprised of a Nicklaus-designed golf course, a 40,00-square-foot clubhouse and a gated community that consists of more than 50 large-lot homes. Other celebrities who live in the development include basketball great Michael Jordan and professional golfers Ernie Els and Michelle Wie.

Williams bought the property four years ago through a trust in her name for $4.125 million, records show.

Michael Leibowitz of Leibowitz Realty Group holds the listing.

Williams, 36, has held the top female tennis ranking for 319 weeks over the course of her illustrious career. In addition to seven Wimbledon titles, seven Australian Open titles, six U.S. Open titles and three French Open titles, she also has four Olympic gold medals.

She took a break from the tennis tour this spring and gave birth to her first child in September.

Williams has been active on the real estate front as of late. Last month she listed her six-bedroom home in Bel-Air for sale at $11.995 million and bought another estate in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $6.68 million.

