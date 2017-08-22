Former NBA star Shawn Marion looks to dish Dallas mansion for $6 million

Everything’s bigger in Texas. After calling this 12,629-square-foot mansion his “pride and joy” in 2011, former NBA player Shawn Marion has listed the Dallas home for sale at $5.95 million.

Built by Simmie Cooper in 2008, the house has enough room to fit an entire NBA starting lineup, with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and 32-foot ceilings.

Marion said he “felt like home” the moment he first stepped into the house in 2010, but still wanted to add his own flourishes. He doubled the closet size and installed a library ladder to reach higher areas, and also added a leather panel behind the bed in the master suite.

“I got the concept from a Dallas hotel, and it turned out beautifully,” Marion said. “The bedroom is my favorite room in the whole place.”

The master bedroom also has a fireplace and a marble bathroom with a freestanding jacuzzi centerpiece.

The 12,629-square-foot home in Dallas' Preston Hollow community has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. (MetroplexHD) (MetroplexHD)

But perhaps his signature touch on the house? A nightclub equipped with TVs, DJ equipment and a stage. Marion said he frequently uses the lounge to entertain, and his friends and family will often plan events and surprise parties in the spot.

“It’s perfect for relaxing or stretching out the night even longer,” Marion said. “Or if that’s not your thing, you can easily move stuff in or out to set it up how you want.”

Other highlights include a massive game room, a wine cellar and a workout room fit for an NBA champion.

The custom-made furniture in the living room is surrounded by Venetian plaster walls and Italian marble floors. Mahogany lines the gourmet kitchen cabinets.

Massive windows in one of the four main living areas look out onto the pool and spa, where Marion admits he spends entire days.

The garage can fit eight cars, and Marion also added car lifts and concrete slabs for his boats.

“There’s so much here, I feel like I’m walking into a new house every time I get back from the road,” Marion said.

Rogers Healy of Rogers Healy and Associates holds the listing.

Marion’s basketball career spanned 16 years and five teams. Dubbed the Matrix for his versatility and unique shooting form, the forward was a four-time NBA All-Star and won a championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011.

The former Maverick said even though he’s moving on, he still loves Dallas, and his next house will be in the city.

