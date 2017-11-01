Donald Sterling’s wife Shelly puts a trio of L.A.-area homes up for rent

Even after selling the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014 for $2 billion, Shelly Sterling is still making moves. The wife of billionaire Donald Sterling has listed a trio of the couple’s investment properties for lease.

Among the rental homes is a 1930s Monterey Colonial in Beverly Hills that lists at $12,500 a month.

The two-story house has 3,167 square feet of living space that includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. High ceilings and wood floors accent the common areas, while French doors lead from room to room.

The home also features a renovated kitchen, a den with a fireplace and a yard with a pool and terrace.

The four-bedroom Monterey Colonial-style home in Beverly Hills features high ceilings and wood floors in the living spaces. (Coldwell Banker Residential) (Coldwell Banker Residential)

The second listing, a 3,192-square-foot Traditional in Beverly Hills, is on the market for $11,000 per month. Set behind a white fence, a walkway leads up to the home’s brick façade.

Inside, the family room features built-ins and a fireplace. The master suite, one of four bedrooms, has a new bath and a walk-in closet. A patio and pool sit out back.

Also seeking a tenant is a 1920s Mediterranean duplex in the Mid-City area, which features three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Listed for $4,000 a month, it has 2,382 square feet of interior space, a living room with a fireplace and hardwood floors. The eat-in kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances.

The Sterlings have typically employed a long-term buy-and-hold strategy with their real estate holdings. They rent out many of their properties, which total over 100, across the greater Los Angeles area.

Donald filed for divorce in 2015, citing “irreconcilable differences,” but the pair called it off in March 2016.

Michael Libow of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is the listing agent for the Beverly Hills properties. Terri Scheid of Los Angeles Premier Properties holds the listing for the duplex.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Comic actor Diedrich Bader seeks a tenant for Spanish town home in Hancock Park

Actress Stockard Channing is ready to part with Hollywood Hills West home

Jerry Perenchio’s Malibu beach cottage sells for $1.3 million over the asking price

Footwear mogul Jon Buscemi becomes latest notable name to part with this 1920s villa