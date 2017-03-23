Sherman Oaks Colonial Revival plays up spaciousness

This recently completed Colonial Revival-style house sits on more than half an acre in the Longridge Estates area of Sherman Oaks. The sprawling 6,736-square-foot main house is entered through an expansive foyer and centers on a massive great room with 27-foot-tall ceilings, a grand curved staircase and light oak distressed hardwood floors. There’s another 2,376 square feet of additional living space in the guest/maid’s quarters.

Address: 4121 Longridge Ave., Sherman Oaks 91423

Price: $7.35 million

The sprawling Colonial-style house is in the Longridge Estates area of Sherman Oaks. (Jason Harlem) (Jason Harlem)

Built: 2017

Architect: Jon Brouse

Lot size: 24,991

House size: 9,112 square feet, seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms

Features: Gated; formal living room with marble fireplace; formal dining room; center island kitchen; walk-in pantry; commercial Wolf range with grill, griddle and double ovens; third wall oven; microwave; butler’s pantry; office suite with private entrance; rec room; loggia with gambrel roof; swimming pool and spa; three-car garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91423 ZIP Code in January was $1.15 million based on 17 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 2.2% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Arthur Carlin, (818) 285-5123, and Carol Wolfe, (818) 285-3688, both with Rodeo Realty

