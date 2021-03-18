In Hancock Park, a collaboration among three star architects asks $9.2 million

Most of L.A.’s iconic properties are tied to one notable architect. This one’s tied to three. The Hancock Park mansion — a collaboration among Roland Coate, Reginald Davis Johnson and Gordon Kaufmann — just surfaced for sale at $9.2 million.

The famed trio joined forces in the early 1920s and worked together on a few Pasadena landmarks, including the All Saints Episcopal Church and Hale Solar Laboratory, before successful solo careers; Johnson went on to design Baldwin Hills Village, and Kaufmann worked on the Hoover Dam and the former Los Angeles Times building in downtown L.A.

They built the Hancock Park project in 1924, and it still maintains its dramatic style 97 years later. Set on half an acre, the English Tudor Revival-style house features a brick-and-stone exterior and heaps of teak paneling inside.

1 / 15 The living room. (Josh Spooner) 2 / 15 The entry. (Josh Spooner) 3 / 15 The arched doorway. (Josh Spooner) 4 / 15 The dining room. (Josh Spooner) 5 / 15 The pub. (Josh Spooner) 6 / 15 The entertaining room. (Josh Spooner) 7 / 15 The kitchen. (Josh Spooner) 8 / 15 The breakfast nook. (Josh Spooner) 9 / 15 The study. (Josh Spooner) 10 / 15 The bedroom. (Josh Spooner) 11 / 15 The bathroom. (Josh Spooner) 12 / 15 The backyard. (Josh Spooner) 13 / 15 The dining pavilion. (Josh Spooner) 14 / 15 The koi pond. (Josh Spooner) 15 / 15 The exterior. (Josh Spooner)

The living room boasts 24-foot ceilings and a choir loft, and the stone-clad family room is built to resemble an English pub. Bright splashes of color fill many of the formal spaces, including a crimson dining room, a teal breakfast nook and a pink lounge.

An architectural staircase ascends to the primary wing, where a secret door in the wood-paneled study leads to a bedroom suite under coved ceilings. It’s one of four bedrooms and six bathrooms in 8,100 square feet.

Gardens and koi ponds dot the backyard, where a dining pavilion adjoins a lagoon-style swimming pool and spa. Above the three-car garage, there’s a guesthouse.

Markus Canter and Cristie St. James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing with Sue Carr and Janet Loveland of Coldwell Banker Realty.