Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union sell Sherman Oaks mansion for $5.5 million
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union scored a sale, but not a profit, in Sherman Oaks. They just unloaded their Mediterranean-style villa for $5.5 million, or half a million shy of what they paid in 2018.
They likely aren’t missing the money too bad. The power couple dropped $17.9 million on a 17,000-square-foot showplace in Hidden Hills last year, and Wade, a three-time NBA champion, purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz last month.
As first reported by Forbes Global Properties, the Sherman Oaks home covers 8,650 square feet on a private promontory, taking in sweeping views of the San Fernando Valley. A private road approaches the home, which is navigated by an architectural staircase that spirals through the heart of the three-story floor plan.
There are five bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, a marble kitchen, movie theater, wine room, wet bar and elevator. A wraparound balcony overlooks the backyard complete with an outdoor kitchen, pizza oven and infinity-edge pool. The estate covers three-quarters of an acre.
Wade, 39, is a former professional basketball player who played 16 years in the NBA, making 13 all-star teams. As a member of the Miami Heat, he won three NBA titles and was the league-scoring champion in 2009. He retired after the 2019 season.
Union, 48, is an actress known for her film roles in “Love & Basketball,” “Bad Boys II” and “Bring It On.” More recently, she appeared on the television series “Being Mary Jane” and “L.A.'s Finest.”
Anna Marie Simpliciano of Hilton & Hyland and Althea Bowman of B&B Investments held the listing. Xue Wang of Harvest Realty Development represented the buyer.
