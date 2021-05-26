Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union sell Sherman Oaks mansion for $5.5 million

By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union scored a sale, but not a profit, in Sherman Oaks. They just unloaded their Mediterranean-style villa for $5.5 million, or half a million shy of what they paid in 2018.

They likely aren’t missing the money too bad. The power couple dropped $17.9 million on a 17,000-square-foot showplace in Hidden Hills last year, and Wade, a three-time NBA champion, purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz last month.

As first reported by Forbes Global Properties, the Sherman Oaks home covers 8,650 square feet on a private promontory, taking in sweeping views of the San Fernando Valley. A private road approaches the home, which is navigated by an architectural staircase that spirals through the heart of the three-story floor plan.

The villa-style house sits on three-quarters of an acre.
The entry with curved staircase.
The living room.  (PostRAIN Productions)
The center-island kitchen.  (PostRAIN Productions)
A sculptural staircase winds through the heart of the three-story house.
The living room.  (PostRAIN Productions)
The infinity-edge pool.
The pool and lounge area sit off the main floor.  (PostRAIN Productions)
The outdoor kitchen has a pizza oven.
A mounted swing takes advantage of the views.  (PostRAIN Productions)
There are city and valley views.  (PostRAIN Productions)
The dining room.  (PostRAIN Productions)
The elevator.  (PostRAIN Productions)
The family room has a bar.  (PostRAIN Productions)
The home theater features tiered seating.
The home theater.  (PostRAIN Productions)
The top-floor landing.  (PostRAIN Productions)
Pocketing doors open to a private terrace.  (PostRAIN Productions)
The master bedroom.  (PostRAIN Productions)
The master bath is spa-like with an ample use of marble and glass.
There’s also a soaking tub.  (PostRAIN Productions)
The exterior and playground.  (PostRAIN Productions)
The fenced play yard.  (PostRAIN Productions)
The playground.  (PostRAIN Productions)
The exterior.  (PostRAIN Productions)
An aerial view.  (PostRAIN Productions)

There are five bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, a marble kitchen, movie theater, wine room, wet bar and elevator. A wraparound balcony overlooks the backyard complete with an outdoor kitchen, pizza oven and infinity-edge pool. The estate covers three-quarters of an acre.

Wade, 39, is a former professional basketball player who played 16 years in the NBA, making 13 all-star teams. As a member of the Miami Heat, he won three NBA titles and was the league-scoring champion in 2009. He retired after the 2019 season.

Union, 48, is an actress known for her film roles in “Love & Basketball,” “Bad Boys II” and “Bring It On.” More recently, she appeared on the television series “Being Mary Jane” and “L.A.'s Finest.”

Anna Marie Simpliciano of Hilton & Hyland and Althea Bowman of B&B Investments held the listing. Xue Wang of Harvest Realty Development represented the buyer.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

