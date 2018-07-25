Songwriter Sir Nolan signs on the dotted line for updated Encino contemporary

Sir Nolan, the talented songwriter-producer who has collaborated with Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber, has bought a fresh contemporary home in Encino for about $2.6 million.
The single-story home, built in the 1950s and renovated by Todd DeMann and David Kramer of Paradigm Developers, stays true to its modernist roots with clean horizontal lines and an abundance of open-plan living space. Seamless glass-window walls blur the line between interior and exterior.
Five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, an office/den, a family room and a center-island kitchen lie within about 3,600 square feet of subdued living space. A glass-enclosed wine cellar sits off the dining area.
Outside, the one-third-acre of grounds holds a saltwater swimming pool, lawn and landscaping. There are covered patios for al fresco dining and entertaining.
The property hit the market in April for $2.795 million, public records show.
Kramer, who is also a real estate agent, and Ziv Gabay of Hilton & Hyland held the listing, according to the MLS. Aren Afsharian, also of Hilton & Hyland, represented the buyer, who made the purchase through a corporate entity.
Sir Nolan, whose legal name is Nolan Lambroza, has songwriting credits that include Jonas’ hit song “Jealous” and Selena Gomez’s “Good for You.” He co-wrote and produced the internationally acclaimed Pitbull and Christina Aguilera single “Feel this Moment.”