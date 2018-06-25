Soleil Moon Frye, Jason Goldberg part with Moroccan-vibe home in Hancock Park

Actress Soleil Moon Frye of “Punky Brewster” fame and her husband, film and television producer Jason Goldberg, have sold their home in historic Hancock Park for $4.507 million. It had been listed for $4.595 million, records show.
Set back from the street and obscured by mature landscaping, the Spanish Revival-style house features four bedrooms, 5½ bathrooms, a garden-view living room, and a den. Period fireplaces are among the original character details, while exotic items such as artistic tilework and pendant lighting give off a slightly Moroccan feel.
Other living spaces include an office/playroom, an open-plan kitchen and a light-filled dining room. A home theater is detached from the main house.
The two-story home, built in 1919, sits on a third of an acre with an oval swimming pool, a vine-wrapped loggia, lawns and mature trees. Tucked in a back corner is a fire pit.
Frye and Goldberg, who bought the property more than a decade ago for $3.2 million, are just two in a line of notable names to have owned the homes. Actors Elizabeth Perkins and John Malkovich are both former homeowners, records show.
Richard Ehrlich of Westside Estate Agency and Jackie Smith of Compass were the listing agents. Jenna Cooper, also with Compass, represented the buyer.
Moon Frye, 41, got her start as a child actor and is known for playing the title role in the 1980s sitcom "Punky Brewster." Other credits include the sitcom "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch" and animated show "The Proud Family."
Goldberg, in his mid-40s, is a longtime production partner of Ashton Kutcher's. He was a producer of Moon Frye’s "Wild Horses" (1998) as well as the films "Guess Who" (2005) and "Killers" (2010). He is co-creator and executive producer of the hidden-camera series "Punk'd" and the reality show "Beauty and the Geek."