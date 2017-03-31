Lloyd Wright-designed Sowden Residence in Los Feliz listed for $4.7 million

The Sowden Residence in Los Feliz, among the more distinctive, and perhaps infamous, homes in Los Angeles, is for sale for $4.698 million.

Designed by architect Lloyd Wright, the 1920s home evokes a Mayan temple with its pyramid-like facade and concrete block construction. Depicted on the blocks are symbols for elements such as water, earth and air — a flourish also employed by the architect’s father, Frank Lloyd Wright.

Its unique design has made the home a popular location for television and film shoots, but suspicions that it might hold the key to an unsolved slaying has also attracted fans of the macabre. The property has been suggested as the site where Elizabeth Short, the victim in the notorious 1947 “Black Dahlia” case, met her grisly end.

The Mayan-inspired Sowden House, designed by Lloyd Wright, the son of Frank Lloyd Wright, is for sale in Los Feliz. (Charmaine David) (Charmaine David)

Entered through the original copper doors, the renovated home has four wings that create a large rectangle around a center courtyard and swimming pool. The pool is a later addition and has a raised spa.

A chrome island/breakfast bar is among features of the industrial vibe kitchen, which has doors leading to the dining room. The master suite, once a studio/stage used by original owners John and Ruth Sowden, now features a dressing room and a lavish bath that opens to an atrium koi pond.

Four bedrooms, five bathrooms, maid’s quarters and a detached office are within 5,600 square feet of living space.

On and off the market for the last four years, the Sowden Residence last changed hands in 2011 for $3.85 million, property records show.

Troy Gregory of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

