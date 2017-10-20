Former Beverly Hills home of filmmaker Stanley Kramer is ready to cast a new owner

The onetime Beverly Hills estate of pioneering filmmaker Stanley Kramer has come on the market for $6.995 million.
Kramer, director-producer of such message films as “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” was the original owner of the home, which was built in 1949. George Rhodes, musical director for Sammy Davis Jr. for three decades, is another Hollywood link in the chain of ownership.
Set on a flat and leafy lot of about an acre, the flat-roofed residence is approached by a long driveway that ends at a circular motor court.
Beyond the vintage front doors, the 5,000-square-foot house opens through a formal entry to the living room, which has a rock-finished fireplace and picture windows that fill two walls. A dining room and an eat-in kitchen are among the other common areas. There are five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.
A brick-rimming patio, patio space and mature trees fill out the backyard. Brick planters support built-in benches near the pool. Also on the grounds is a guest house/pool room.
The property previously changed hands in 1995 for $840,000 and in 1972 for $135,000, records show.
In September, there were 11 publicly recorded sales of $5 million or more in the Beverly Hills area, according to the Multiple Listing Service. There have been 92 sales of $5 million or more this year in the area.
Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.
