‘Ridiculousness’ host Steelo Brim goes wild for newly built Cape Cod

Sterling “Steelo” Brim has found a new flat in Thousand Oaks.
Records show the TV personality, known for hosting MTV’s “Ridiculousness” with Rob Dyrdek and Chanel West Coast, has paid $3.399 million for a Cape Cod estate built this year.
A white-and-gray color palette spruces up the open floor plan, which merges an indoor-outdoor living room, gourmet kitchen, dining area and glass-encased wine storage. Modern chandeliers and coffered ceilings make a case for looking upward.
Five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms reside in the 5,700-square-foot interior. In the master suite, there’s a fireplace, walk-in closet and freestanding tub.
On the second story, a sitting area with oversize windows takes in a rectangular yard with a pool, spa and basketball hoop. Amenities elsewhere include a theater room with wood-paneled walls and a yoga studio found in the detached pool house.
Brim, 29, owes most of his show business history to Dyrdek. In addition to “Ridiculousness,” he’s also appeared on “Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory” and his animated series “Wild Grinders.”
Guy Azar of the Agency held the listing. Sara Deskins of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented Brim.