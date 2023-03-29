With Chanel West Coast gone, ‘Ridiculousness’ plans a starry slew of guest hosts

‘Ridiculousness’ hosts Rob Dyrdek, left, and Steelo Brim have revealed the many people who will step in for the departed Chanel West Coast.

The lineup of stars who will temporarily fill Chanel West Coast’s shoes alongside “Ridiculousness” hosts Rob Dyrdek and Steelo Brim just dropped, and it includes swimsuit model Nina Agdal and retired wrestler Brie Bella.

After co-hosting nearly 700 episodes across 30 seasons, Chanel West Coast announced her departure Monday from the MTV show. On Wednesday, the network revealed the celebrities who will pick up her duties.

When Season 31 premieres, Dyrdek and Brim will dig into some of the internet’s most viral stunts, pranks and fails alongside a slew of celebrity faces — including Bella, Agdal, comedian B. Simone, “Jackass” alum Rachel Wolfson, “Real Husbands of Hollywood” alum Brittney Elena and “Wipeout” host Camille Kostek.

Also set to guest-host this season are stand-up comic and “Girl Code” alum Carly Aquilino, “Basketball Wives LA” alum Draya Michele, “Wild ‘n Out” comic Maddy Smith, actor-producer Karrueche Tran, the singer-songwriter also known as “Chunky,” Lolo Wood, “Reckless” singer Madison Beer, morning radio host Nikki Blades and “Are We There Yet?” actor Teala Dunn.

Chanel West Coast addressed her departure Monday via Instagram.

“I’m SO excited for this next chapter!” she wrote. “To the fans who are sad I will no longer be on Ridiculousness don’t worry…I have my own docu series tv show coming out soon! I’m also very excited to be stepping into the executive producer seat and develop some amazing tv & film projects for you as well. Thank you to the fans for 12 years of watching & supporting me & thank you @mtv & @paramountco for this amazing opportunity! Love you all & I promise to deliver you some fire music, film & television soon.”

Next week, “Ridiculousness” will air new back-to-back episodes on Mondays and Wednesdays starting at 5 p.m. PT on MTV.