New buyer can party on at Steelo Brim’s Toluca Lake digs

TV personality and actor Steelo Brim, co-host of the MTV show "Ridiculousness," has sold his home in Toluca Lake for $1.5 million.
Designed for entertaining, the property is decked out with a garage-turned-game room with a wet bar, a home theater above that, a swimming pool with an eight-person spa, and a built-in wine closet. Built in 1923 and extensively updated, the Traditional-style home has 2,990 square feet of living space.
The open-plan interiors include living and dining rooms and a center-island kitchen. Sixteen-foot ceilings add to the feeling of spaciousness. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a fireplace for a total of three bedrooms and 3.25 bathrooms.
French doors open to an outdoor sitting area with a waterfall.
Brim, 29, has hosted "Ridiculousness" with pro skateboarder Rob Dyrdek and rapper-actress Chanel West Coast since 2011. He previously appeared on Dyrdek's reality series "Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory" and had a voice role on the animated show "Wild Grinders."
Property records show Brim bought the house three years ago for $1.24 million.
Sara Deskins of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent.
