'Gossip Girl' writer Stephanie Savage wraps up Los Feliz home sale episode

As they say in the television industry, that's a wrap. "Gossip Girl" co-creator and screenwriter Stephanie Savage has sold her home in Los Feliz for $3.128 million — a nice chunk above her $2.895 million asking price. She bought the home through a trust four years ago for $2.255 million.
Set behind two sets of gates, the 1939 Spanish Colonial house has a tile roof and exterior arches on the above-garage terrace. Similar arches can be found inside the home.
Within the 2,341 square feet of interiors are an airy living room with wood-beamed ceilings, a dining room, a center-island kitchen and a family room with built-ins. Including the second-floor master suite, there are three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
French doors access a back patio, where thick hedges surround the swimming pool, a spa and an outdoor fireplace.
Savage, 49, founded Fake Empire Productions with screenwriter and TV producer Josh Schwartz in 2010. The L.A.-based production company's credits include "Chuck," "Hart of Dixie" and "The O.C." She is executive producer for the show "Dynasty."
Jeff Yarbrough of Keller Williams Beverly Hills was the listing agent. Roger Perry of Rodeo Realty represented the buyer.
