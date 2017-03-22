‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin buys the house next door in Marina del Rey

Retired professional wrestler, actor and television host Steve Austin has bought a home in Marina del Rey’s Golden Triangle section for $1.49 million in a deal completed off-market.

The single-story house sits next door to a property owned by Austin for about a decade.

Built in 1952, the home has living and dining areas, a breakfast nook, three bedrooms and one bathroom in about 1,100 square feet of living space. The galley-style kitchen opens to a deck in the backyard.

Tropical landscaping, mature trees, hedges and lawns fill out the 6,000 square feet lot.

The property last changed hands in 2010 for $750,000, property records show. In February, the median sales price for single-family homes in the area, based on four sales, was $1.91 million, according to CoreLogic.

Austin, 52, gained fame in the 1990s wrestling as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in the WWF and WWE. He made his acting debut in the 2005 comedy “The Longest Yard” and has also appeared in such films as “Damage” (2009) and “The Expendables” (2010).

He currently hosts the reality competition show “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge” on CMT.

