New York Giants chairman bags a pristine estate in Trousdale for $10 million

New York Giants chairman and Hollywood producer Steve Tisch has touched down in Beverly Hills, buying a Midcentury home in the Trousdale area for $10.05 million. The seller was the estate of late music manager Jordan Feldstein.
Set behind fences and gates, the Robert Skinner-designed home is an example of the International style. Strong horizontal lines, bands of steel-framed casement windows and walls of glass are among visually dramatic features of the home, built in 1962. Raised ceilings and an open-plan layout create a sense of light, volume and flow.
Within more than 6,300 square feet of interior is a two-story great room with a centerpiece fireplace, a loft den-office, a home theater and a chef’s kitchen. The master suite — one of five bedrooms and six bathrooms — has a sitting room.
Outside, the nearly one-acre property holds a sunken terrace, a fire pit and a swimming pool. Landscaping and palms complete the setting.
Rona Passman of Hilton & Hyland was the listing agent. Max Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer.
Tisch, 69, has scores of credits as a film and television producer, including the Oscar-winning film “Forrest Gump” (1995), “American History X” (1998) and “The Equalizer” (2014). The son of former Giants co-owner Bob Tisch, he was named chairman and executive vice president of the New York franchise in 2005.
Feldstein, the older brother of actor Jonah Hill, was the founder and chief executive of Career Artist Management and represented such talents as Maroon 5 and Robin Thicke. He passed away last year at 40.