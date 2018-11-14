Architectural dwelling built by Steven Ehrlich finds a buyer in the Hollywood Hills

It didn’t take long for this Steven Erhlich-designed home to fetch a buyer.
The modern residence, built by the noted architect in 2003, listed for $2.195 million in October and recently went under contract in the Hollywood Hills, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Perched on a hillside with panoramic views of the city, the dramatic dwelling is covered in concrete, steel and glass.
A two-story great room serves as the focal point of the three-story floor plan. In addition to a fireplace and catwalk, the house features floor-to-ceiling walls of glass on one side and pocketing doors that open to a courtyard with a spa and fire pit.
A center-island kitchen/dining area, a loft with a fireplace, an office, three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms also lie within 3,288 square feet of interior space. The master suite anchors the top floor, opening to one of two balconies.
Markus Canter and Cristie St. James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices are the listing agents.
Ehrlich, 72, currently serves as a visiting professor at USC. Known for his modern style, his works include the UC Irvine Contemporary Arts Center, the McElroy Residence in Long Beach and the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Phoenix.
The firm he co-founded, Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects, won the American Institute of Architects Firm Award in 2015.