'Modern Family' creator Steven Levitan sells Brentwood traditional for $9.77 million

Emmy-winning television writer, director and producer Steven Levitan has parted ways with his longtime home in Brentwood, selling the East Coast-inspired traditional for $9.77 million.

Tucked behind hedges and gates in the Brentwood Park area, the two-story home sits on about half an acre of parklike grounds with a swimming pool and spa, lawns, gardens and a gazebo.

The roughly 8,600 square feet of interior space features a two-story entry that opens to a wood-paneled library and a step-down living room with a fireplace. An open-plan kitchen and family room area have a wall of French doors that open to trellis-topped patio..

Upstairs, a sitting room with a fireplace adjoin the master suite. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms in all.

A three-car garage sits off the front of the home.

The property had been listed for $10.995 million at the time of the sale.

David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties was the listing agent. David Parnes of the Agency represented the buyer.

Levitan, 54, has won multiple Emmys for the show “Modern Family,” which he co-created. Among his other television credits are “Just Shoot Me!,” “Frasier” “Wings” and “The Larry Sanders Show.”

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Concrete block design sets the tone at Palm Springs redo

Mel Gibson sells Sherman Oaks home at a loss

Billionaire David Duffield seeks $39 million for dog-friendly estate in Alamo

'Modern Family's' Eric Stonestreet gets his price (and slightly more) for Studio City home