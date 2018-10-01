Stockard Channing is still looking to sell in Hollywood Hills West

Actress Stockard Channing is continuing to try to land the role of home seller for a property she owns through a trust in Hollywood Hills West.
The midcentury house, which first came on the market two years ago for $1.895 million, is currently priced at $1.7999 million.
The 2,196-square-foot home contains two brick fireplaces, a dining area, a breakfast nook and a kitchen that opens to the back. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Patios and terraces extend the living space outdoors. Vistas take in the canyon and surrounding trees.
Channing, 74, gained fame in the 1978 film "Grease" and won a Tony in 1985 for the revival of "Joe Egg." She won Emmys for her portrayal of the first lady in "The West Wing" (1999-2006) and for the TV movie "The Matthew Shepard Story" (2002).
Last year, the stage and screen star appeared on the series "The Guest Book," “Difficult People” and “Urban Myths.”
She bought the property in 2003 for $1.075 million and has leased it out during her ownership for as much as $6,000 a month.
Jamie Cuevas of Compass is the listing agent.