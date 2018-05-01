Taylor Swift quietly sells Beverly Hills home, lists another for sale

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has shed some real estate on the Westside, selling her mini-estate in Beverly Hills for $4 million in a deal completed off-market. The buyer is Nicolas Bijan Pakzad, son of the late designer and House of Bijan founder, Bijan Pakzad, records show.
Swift, whose "Reputation" tour kicks off next week in Arizona, bought the house seven years ago for just over $3.55 million, The Times previously reported.
Sitting on close to 1.4 acres of grounds, the two-parcel estate includes a three-bedroom main house, a guesthouse and a tennis/sports court.
The country-vibe traditional home, built in 1941, has more than 2,800 square feet of living space that includes a main-floor master suite with two bathrooms, an office/den and a formal living room with a fireplace. The guest house consists of a living room with a fireplace, a kitchen and one en suite bedroom.
Sets of French doors open to the scenic grounds, which include a covered patio, vine-covered arbors and an outdoor fireplace. Stone paths wind through fields of lawn and mature landscaping.
The sale isn't the only change Swift is making in this particular pocket of Beverly Hills. A few doors down from the estate, a Mid-century home linked to the star is on the market for $2.95 million, according to real estate sources with knowledge of the area.
The single-story house has 2,950 square feet of living space, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The 1,000-bottle wine cellar is climate-controlled. Pocket glass walls in the living and dining rooms open to a large patio, decking and a swimming pool.
Drew Mandile and Dean Mandile of Sotheby's International Realty hold the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service. The Mandiles did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Swift, among the best-selling music artists of all time, has 10 Grammys to her name including two for album of the year ("Fearless" and "1989"). Last year the 28-year-old released "Reputation," which, in March, became her sixth album to sell 2 million copies in the U.S.
Pakzad now runs his father's high-end menswear company, which last year opened a new boutique store at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills. Through the years, House of Bijan has serviced scores of high-profile clients, including Michael Eisner, King Juan Carlos of Spain and Presidents Obama, Clinton, George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush.
In February, Pakzad sold another home in Hollywood Hills West for $3 million.
