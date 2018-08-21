Sci-fi actor Ted Raimi’s colorful compound in Toluca Lake finds a taker

Actor Ted Raimi, known for his roles in the shows “Xena: Warrior Princess” and “seaQuest DSV,” has dealt his 1940s Toluca Lake estate for $967,000.
That’s $12,000 less than his asking price, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
There’s a quirky appeal to the main house, one of four structures on the picket-fenced property. The walls are olive in the living room, salmon in the dining area, and orange in the galley-style kitchen. Hardwood floors and a stained glass window spruce up the space.
Elsewhere in the 1,414-square-foot interior are four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a family room.
The grounds’ other structures include a pool room, an office and a decked-out entertainment space with beamed ceilings, a stone fireplace and a wood-accented wet bar. Out back, hedges wrap around a pool.
Lindsay Katz of Redfin held the listing. Michele Walman of RE/MAX Estate Properties represented the buyer.
In addition to television, Raimi holds film credits including “Patriot Games,” “The Evil Dead” and the Tobey Maguire “Spider-Man” films, which were directed by his brother Sam.
Records show he bought the home a decade ago for $810,000.