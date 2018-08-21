Advertisement

Sci-fi actor Ted Raimi’s colorful compound in Toluca Lake finds a taker

By Jack Flemming
Aug 21, 2018 | 10:20 AM
Actor Ted Raimi has sold his mini-compound in Toluca Lake for $967,000, down $12,000 from his June asking price. (Redfin.com)

Actor Ted Raimi, known for his roles in the shows “Xena: Warrior Princess” and “seaQuest DSV,” has dealt his 1940s Toluca Lake estate for $967,000.

That’s $12,000 less than his asking price, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

There’s a quirky appeal to the main house, one of four structures on the picket-fenced property. The walls are olive in the living room, salmon in the dining area, and orange in the galley-style kitchen. Hardwood floors and a stained glass window spruce up the space.

Elsewhere in the 1,414-square-foot interior are four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a family room.

The grounds’ other structures include a pool room, an office and a decked-out entertainment space with beamed ceilings, a stone fireplace and a wood-accented wet bar. Out back, hedges wrap around a pool.

Lindsay Katz of Redfin held the listing. Michele Walman of RE/MAX Estate Properties represented the buyer.

In addition to television, Raimi holds film credits including “Patriot Games,” “The Evil Dead” and the Tobey Maguire “Spider-Man” films, which were directed by his brother Sam.

Records show he bought the home a decade ago for $810,000.

