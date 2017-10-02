Ted Shackelford's latest landing is in Toluca Lake

Ted Shackelford of “Knots Landing” fame has bought a Toluca Lake home for $1,566,500. The property previously sold in 2002 for $751,000, public records show.
The Georgian-style cottage retains its 1940s charm. A brick sidewalk leads to the red front door. Details include stained-glass, wainscoting, exposed beams and vaulted wood ceilings.
There are four bedrooms, three bathrooms and 2,632 square feet of living space.
A swimming pool and patio sit in the backyard. Dense hedges, lawn, flowers and mature trees surround the well-kept house.
Shackelford, 71, was on “Knots Landing” from 1979 to 1993 playing oil baron son Gary Ewing. He had a recurring role on “The Young and the Restless” from 2006 to 2015.
Craig Strong of John Aaroe Group was the listing agent. Joan Duffy of John Aaroe Group represented the buyer.
