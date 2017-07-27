A lofty outlook from the historic Textile Building in DTLA

Found within the Textile Building in Downtown L.A., this corner-unit penthouse weds classic industrial details with contemporary finishes. The updated kitchen features an eat-at bar and a red-tiled backsplash for visual interest. Walls of steel-framed windows take in views extending from the cityscape to the mountains.
The details
Location: 315 E. 8th St., #1201, Los Angeles, 90014
Asking price: $995,000
Built: 1925
House size: 1,400 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms
Features: Vaulted ceilings with skylights; custom built-ins; polished concrete and bamboo floors; walls of windows; sunken living room; updated kitchen with breakfast bar; master suite with walk-in closet; shared rooftop deck
About the area: In the month of June, there was one single-family home sale of $2 million in the 90014 ZIP Code, according to CoreLogic. One condominium sale of $1.35 million occurred during that same period.
Agents: Tracy Do, (323) 842-4001, Compass
