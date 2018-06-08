The Manor makes another grand entrance at $175 million

The Manor in Holmby Hills, which had been listed at $200 million before being taken off the Multiple Listing Service in May, is now up for sale at $175 million.
Still one of the most expensive homes for sale in the U.S., the Manor got its name from the tenure of previous owners TV giant Aaron Spelling and his wife, Candy.
That a new generation is in residence is evidenced by this peek at the renovated interiors. Heiress Petra Stunt has refreshed the once-dated 1988 décor to give the mansion a classic yet more contemporary feel. The daughter of Formula One billionaire Bernie Ecclestone bought the property from Candy Spelling in 2011 for $85 million in an all-cash deal.
The 56,500 square feet of living space has something for almost everyone. For entertaining, there’s both a bar and a wine cellar with a tasting room. For those who are game, there’s a two-lane bowling alley. For movie night, there’s a screening room. For a big party, there’s room to park 100 cars. Bedrooms number 14, and bathrooms number 27.
The Manor also has two swimming pools and a tennis court on its nearly 4.7 landscaped acres.
Rick Hilton and David Kramer of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Realty, are the listing agents.