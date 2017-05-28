Tom Hanks makes a big splash on the Westside with pair of home sales

Tom Hanks, producer, director and box-office star, and his wife, actress-producer Rita Wilson, have cast off a pair of homes in Pacific Palisades for slightly more than $17.5 million, public records show.

Located in the Palisades Riviera area, the side-by-side homes had been listed for $9.25 million and $8.75 million. Hanks and Wilson acquired the properties in separate off-market transactions in 2003 and 2007 for a combined $13.1 million, The Times revealed last year.

One of the two properties is a Spanish-style villa that was once owned by late screenwriter and film director Frank Pierson.

The 1930s home on more than half an acre in the Palisades Riviera area was once owned by late screenwriter and film director Frank Pierson. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Built in 1933, the approximately 4,000-square-foot house features beamed ceilings, wood floors and original fixtures, ironwork and tile. A step-down living room, a paneled dining room, a library/den, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms are among the living spaces.

Lawns, hedges and a fountain sit at the rear of the property.

The other house, built in English Traditional style in 1957, has 7,300 square feet of living space that includes a screening room and a pub/billiard room with a fireplace. The master suite has his and hers closets and a renovated bathrooms for a total of seven bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. There’s also a playroom on the third floor.

The Traditional-style home in the Palisades Riviera area has seven bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in about 7,300 square feet of space. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Both homes take in panoramic canyon views.

Mary Lu Tuthill of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties were the listing agents. Records show the buyer for both residences, a California-based limited liability company, has a Bay Area tax address.

Hanks, 60, last year starred in the films “Inferno” and “Sully,” the story of pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger.” He won Oscars for his roles in “Philadelphia” (1993) and “Forrest Gump” (1994). Hanks, along with Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, is an executive producer for the upcoming HBO miniseries “Lewis & Clark.”

Wilson, 60, appeared with Hanks in “Volunteers (1985) and "Sleepless in Seattle" (1993). More recently she had recurring roles on the shows “Girls’ and “The Good Wife.” As a producer, her credits include the 2002 film “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” and its sequel, released last year.

