Topanga contemporary rises above the commonplace

Lauren Beale
Walls of glass bring natural light and panoramic mountain views into this compact Topanga contemporary. High ceilings and an open plan create a feeling of spaciousness in the three-level house. Pathways with iron handrails and custom lighting crisscross the wooded grounds.

Address: 1231 Old Topanga Canyon Road, Topanga, CA 90290

Price: $1.1 million

Built: 2007

Lot size: 11,622 square feet

House size: 1,172 square feet, one bedroom, one bathroom

Features: Living room fireplace, dining area, stainless appliances, remote-controlled shades, patio with stack-stone walls, garage art studio

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90290 ZIP Code in February was $933,000 based on two sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 24.7% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Jonathan Saver, (310) 455-2540, and Lisa Saver, (310) 457-1753, both with Sotheby’s International Realty

