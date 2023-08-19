Chic Single-Story Nestled in Franklin Hills

Nestled in Franklin Hills, this chic singlestory home boasts elegant updates. Perched atop a private knoll, it offers an open layout, lofty ceilings, and abundant light through expansive iron and glass doors. European oak floors grace the living and dining spaces, complementing the Calacatta Monet marble kitchen with Wolf range and Buster & Punch hardware. French doors open to a vast deck, showcasing Silver Lake views. With a spacious yard, this Californian haven is perfect for seamless indoor-outdoor living and entertaining.

Location: 3927 Fernwood Avenue, Los Angeles 90027

Asking price: $1,899,000

Year built: 1921

Living area: 1,385 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Primary suite; walk-in closet; elegant Clé tile bathroom; outdoor access; roomy 2nd bedroom; en-suite Clé tile shower; travertine sink; bonus loft; laundry; gated driveway; serene Silverlake gem; urban amenities minutes away

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Sam Plouchart

310.752.3133

sam@samplouchart.com

www.samplouchart.com

DRE#: 01921196