Nestled in one of Los Angeles’ most famous architectural enclaves – Santa Monica’s highly sought-after La Mesa Drive – sits this contemporary architectural masterpiece designed by Peter Choate. With its high vaulted ceilings, walls of glass overlooking the Riviera Country Club and breathtaking views of the golf course and the Santa Monica mountains, this estate holds unrivaled pedigree. An entertainer’s paradise, the property offers an outstanding living area with the most decadent scale and volume, five extremely generous ensuite bedrooms which all come with lounging areas, a full-size movie theater, bar, gourmet kitchen and dreamy outdoor space.

Location: 2121 La Mesa Drive, Santa Monica 90402

Asking price: $33,000,000

Year built: 1981

Living area: 9,288 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Attached is an additional guest house or service suite. No details have been left behind in making this property a truly one-of-a-kind, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This masterpiece is unparalleled and the ultimate hallmark of sophisticated and luxurious living

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Delaram Rivani

310.425.6597

delaramrivani@gmail.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01939492