Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails reboots his contemporary in Beverly Crest

Nine Inch Nails founder, producer and film composer Trent Reznor has put his home in the Beverly Crest area up for sale at $5.75 million, a $1.255 million uptick in price from when it was last for sale two years ago.
Tucked behind gates and tropical landscaping, the polished contemporary-style home contains about 4,320 square feet of living space and and sits on more than half an acre.
High ceilings and and sleek lines create a voluminous feel inside the home, which has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Retracting French doors open the kitchen area to an outdoor living/dining area, and an illuminated stone wall provides ambiance on the master suite patio. An offbeat curving staircase connects both floors.
Outdoors, an infinity-edge pool, lawns and an outdoor fireplace make up the grounds. Views take in the downtown city lights and surrounding canyon area.
Reznor, 51, founded the industrial rock band in 1988 and serves as singer, songwriter, producer, instrumentalist and only official member. Last year the group released the EP “Not the Actual Events,” which Reznor recorded with Atticus Ross, his film score work partner.
He bought the property in 2007 for about $4.2 million.
Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland and Barbara Boyle of Sotheby’s International Realty are the co-listing agents.
