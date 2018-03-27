Advertisement

Queens of the Stone Age's Troy Van Leeuwen records a home sale in Glendale

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Mar 27, 2018 | 10:10 AM
Musician Troy Van Leeuwen of Queens of the Stone Age fame has sold his home in Glendale for over the asking price. (Hilton & Hyland)

Troy Van Leeuwen of Queens of the Stone Age has sold his home in Glendale for $1.85 million, or $51,000 over the asking price.

Built in 1936, the Spanish-style house has been refreshed and maintained while showcasing its Moorish accents, period details and bohemian motifs.

Of note is the ornate wood front door, accented in brass ornaments and fixtures, which opens to a grand living room topped with exposed beams and a period tiled fireplace. In the den, which features a wet bar, original pressed sugar-cane ceilings and beehive-style fireplace have been preserved.

The 2,921 square feet of living space also includes a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen and a music/recording studio, three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

A dining terrace, a swimming pool and a tiki bar provide space for outdoor entertaining.

Alphonso Lascano and Bjorn Farrugia of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. Laura Kalb, also of Hilton & Hyland, represented the buyer.

Van Leeuwen, 48, was a guitarist for A Perfect Circle, an alt-rock group formed by Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan, before joining Queens of the Stone Age in the early 2000s. More recently the rocker contributed to Chelsea Wolfe's 2017 album "Hiss Spun."

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

