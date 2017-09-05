Tyler Perry lands a modern mansion in Mulholland Estates for $14.5 million

Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry, through a corporate entity, has purchased a home in gated Mulholland Estates for $14.5 million.

The modern masterpiece, built in 1992, sits on more than 4 acres. Steel beams and walls of tempered glass form the dramatic shell of the home, which features overlapping slabs of marble and floating staircases.

Pyramid-shaped skylights and angled ceilings create volume while bathing the 17,245 square feet of living space with natural light. Common areas include living and dining rooms, a media room and an office/den.

The master suite has one of three fireplaces and windows that take in the grounds. In all, there are seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

The modern mansion, built in 1992, sits on more than 4 acres in gated Mulholland Estates. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

A resort-style swimming pool, stream-fed koi pond, north-to-south tennis court and modern statuary fill out the backyard. A motor court sits off the entrance and has space for more than 30 vehicles.

The property originally came to market last summer for $29.95 million, records show. More recently it was listed for $15.95 million. The seller was the estate of Alfred E. Mann, the billionaire inventor and physicist who died last year at 90.

Perry, 47, is known for his recurring role as Madea, an older woman he has portrayed in such films as "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" (2002), "Madea's Witness Protection" (2012) and “Tyler Perry's Madea's Neighbors From Hell” (2014).

His created the television shows "House of Payne" (2007-12) and “If Loving You Is Wrong,” now in its fourth season. Perry also has extensive writing and producing credits.

Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, and Mauricio Umansky and Ninkey Dalton of the Agency were the listing agents. Josh and Matthew Altman, the Altman brothers of Douglas Elliman, represented the buyer.

