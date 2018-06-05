Bollywood filmmaker Uday Chopra seeks $3.8 million for Hollywood Hills villa

Bollywood actor-producer Uday Chopra has put a remodeled Mediterranean villa in the Hollywood Hills on the market for $3.799 million.
The two-story estate, purchased through a corporate entity two years ago for $3.025 million, is entered through a landscaped courtyard. An open floor plan filled with refurbished wooden windows anchors the main story, combining a step-down living room, a center-island kitchen and a sitting area.
Walls of glass open to a saltwater pool and spa. Vine-draped walls make the space — which also boasts a grill, fireplace and lounge — private.
Three of the four bedrooms are found upstairs. The master suite, set under wood-beamed ceilings and a chandelier, opens to a balcony.
Aram Afshar of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is the listing agent.
Chopra, 45, founded YRF Entertainment, an L.A.-based production company, in 2011. The company holds production credits on “The Longest Week” (2014) and the Nicole Kidman-starring film “Grace of Monaco,” which fetched him an Emmy nomination for outstanding television movie in 2015.