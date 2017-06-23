1906 Craftsman makes a pointed statement in South Pasadena

A sweeping, high-pitched gable and bump-out transom window give this fern-hued Craftsman in South Pasadena its unique appearance. Beyond the wide front porch are living spaces with hardwood floors, rolled ceilings and arched doorways. A stainless steel Wolf range and two-toned cabinetry are among updates in the new-look kitchen.
The details
Location: 1115 Windsor Place, South Pasadena, 91030
Asking price: $1.65 million
Built: 1906
House size: 2,361 square feet, four bedroom, two bathrooms
Lot size: 7,232 square feet
Features: Wide front porch; hardwood floors; rolled ceilings; formal living and dining rooms; wine cellar; updated kitchen; master suite with built-in; landscaped backyard; swimming pool and spa; outdoor kitchen with pizza oven
About the area: In the 91030 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median sales price in May was $1.354 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 9.8% decrease in price compared with the same month the previous year.
Agents: Michele Downing, Partners Trust, (626) 523-6939
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.
