1906 Craftsman makes a pointed statement in South Pasadena

Neal J. Leitereg
A sweeping, high-pitched gable and bump-out transom window give this fern-hued Craftsman in South Pasadena its unique appearance. Beyond the wide front porch are living spaces with hardwood floors, rolled ceilings and arched doorways. A stainless steel Wolf range and two-toned cabinetry are among updates in the new-look kitchen.

The details

Location: 1115 Windsor Place, South Pasadena, 91030

Asking price: $1.65 million

Built: 1906

House size: 2,361 square feet, four bedroom, two bathrooms

Lot size: 7,232 square feet

Features: Wide front porch; hardwood floors; rolled ceilings; formal living and dining rooms; wine cellar; updated kitchen; master suite with built-in; landscaped backyard; swimming pool and spa; outdoor kitchen with pizza oven

About the area: In the 91030 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median sales price in May was $1.354 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 9.8% decrease in price compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Michele Downing, Partners Trust, (626) 523-6939

