Lock, stock and ready to sell: Vinnie Jones lists party-ready home in Hollywood Hills

Actor Vinnie Jones, known for his film roles in “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” and “Snatch,” has listed his home in Hollywood Hills for sale at $2.349 million.

The Midcentury Modern-style house, built in 1958, is set up for entertaining. Indoor and outdoor wet bars, expansive patio space and an oversized chef’s kitchen are among the party-ready amenities. Walls of windows and French doors bring in views of the kidney-shaped swimming pool.

A recreation/pool cabana sits in the rear of the yard and includes a dining area, bench seating, televisions and cooking station with wine chiller. A second cabana sits nearby and has a fire pit.

The Midcentury Modern-style home sits on a third of an acre in Hollywood Hills with two cabanas, a kidney-shaped swimming pool and an Elvis-themed bar. (RE/MAX Empower) (RE/MAX Empower)

In the main house, the master suite features a walk-in closet and a sitting room. A spa-like soaking tub and modern tilework highlight the updated master bathrooms. In all there are four bedrooms and four bathrooms in 3,500 square feet of living space.

Christopher Rizzotti of RE/MAX Empower holds the listing.

Jones, 52, originally gained fame in the ’80s and ’90s as a footballer, playing for the English football clubs Wimbledon, Sheffield United and Chelsea, among others.

As an actor, Jones’ scores of film credits include “Gone in 60 Seconds” (2000), “X-Men: The Last Stand” (2006) and “Hell Ride” (2008). This year he will appear in the action-comedy “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

He bought the property a decade ago for $1.56 million, public records show.

