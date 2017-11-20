Retired MLB slugger Vladimir Guerrero gets his price and more for O.C. estate

He can hit. He can catch. He can sell.

Former Anaheim Angel Vladimir Guerrero has sold his Mediterranean-style home in Anaheim Hills for $2.3 million, or $115,000 more than his asking price.

The custom-built home, set on a cul-de-sac lot in a gated community, opens to a foyer that sits beneath crushed marble archways and 14-foot ceilings. Lined with Travertine floors, the open floor plan includes a formal dining room and a gourmet kitchen outfitted with granite countertops and a breakfast nook.

Realtor.com Vladimir Guerrero's 5,833-square-foot home opens to a 14-foot foyer ceiling. Vladimir Guerrero's 5,833-square-foot home opens to a 14-foot foyer ceiling. (Realtor.com)

French doors in the master bedroom open to an outdoor sitting area. A total of five bedrooms and six bathrooms are spread across 5,833 square feet of interior space.

An athletic court, cabana, fire pit and wet bar make up the spacious backyard. The swimming pool features a grotto water slide and waterfall.

Felicia Morris of Searchlight Realty held the listing. Carole Geronsin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.

Guerrero, 42, played for four teams during his 16-year career, racking up 449 home runs and nine All-Star Game appearances. In 2011, he became the all-time MLB hits leader among players from the Dominican Republic, finishing with 2,590 hits for his career, before being surpassed by Adrian Beltre in 2014.

He bought the home for $2.75 million in 2004, records show.

