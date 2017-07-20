Multilevel townhouse is in prime position in Westchester

This Westchester townhouse, located a stone’s throw away from Silicon Beach and new development in Inglewood, contains more than 2,000 square feet of living space. Clean lines, subdued hues and stone floors enhance the feeling of spaciousness throughout the loft-style floor plan. Views from a private rooftop deck take in treetops and sparkling city lights.

The details

Location: 7401 S. Sepulveda Blvd., #114, Westchester, 90045

Asking price: $1.079 million

Vaulted ceilings, an updated kitchen and a private rooftop deck are among features of the Westchester town home. (Westside Premier Estates) (Westside Premier Estates)

Built: 2009

House size: 2,060 square feet, three bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms

Features: Vaulted ceilings; hardwood and tile floors; living room with fireplace; updated kitchen; loft/office space; bonus/storage room; attached two-car garage; rooftop deck

About the area: In the 90045 ZIP Code, based on 37 sales, the median sales price in May was $1.021 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 13.9% decrease in price compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Ikem Chukumerije, (323) 350-8297,Westside Premier Estates

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Tony Award-winner Barry Miller lists turn-key spread in Stevenson Ranch

New Venice tri-level is all-in on flexible living space

Lyricist Bernie Taupin offers up his prized equestrian estate in Santa Ynez Valley

Attorney Larry H. Parker seeks a good settlement for San Juan Capistrano estate