Multilevel townhouse is in prime position in Westchester

This Westchester townhouse, located a stone’s throw away from Silicon Beach and new development in Inglewood, contains more than 2,000 square feet of living space. Clean lines, subdued hues and stone floors enhance the feeling of spaciousness throughout the loft-style floor plan. Views from a private rooftop deck take in treetops and sparkling city lights.
The details
Location: 7401 S. Sepulveda Blvd., #114, Westchester, 90045
Asking price: $1.079 million
Built: 2009
House size: 2,060 square feet, three bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms
Features: Vaulted ceilings; hardwood and tile floors; living room with fireplace; updated kitchen; loft/office space; bonus/storage room; attached two-car garage; rooftop deck
About the area: In the 90045 ZIP Code, based on 37 sales, the median sales price in May was $1.021 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 13.9% decrease in price compared with the same month the previous year.
Agents: Ikem Chukumerije, (323) 350-8297,Westside Premier Estates
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Tony Award-winner Barry Miller lists turn-key spread in Stevenson Ranch
New Venice tri-level is all-in on flexible living space
Lyricist Bernie Taupin offers up his prized equestrian estate in Santa Ynez Valley
Attorney Larry H. Parker seeks a good settlement for San Juan Capistrano estate