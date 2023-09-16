Ultra-Modern Tree Section Home

Completed in March of 2021, Abramson Architects – a winner of the prestigious American Architecture Awards in 2020 – designed this California modern-concept home in the hugely desirable Tree Section of Manhattan Beach. Abundant light flows through the home’s many large windows and full-height Fleetwood window wall doors as well as the clerestory windows above, creating an incredibly open yet very private feel.

www.1145PineAvenue.com

Location: 1145 Pine Avenue, Manhattan Beach 90266

Asking price: $4,050,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 2,946 SF | 4,467 SF Lot, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Built-in seating area and gas fire pit; 2-sided fireplace; 12-foot ceilings; Fleetwood doors; built-in pool/hot tub; vertical garden with over 1,600 plants; Italian tile throughout backyard; outdoor shower; custom designer lighting; oak floors; Boffi kitchen with Gaggenau appliances

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes

310.901.8512

Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com

DRE#: 01295248